Daraz to host its first-ever offline Shopping Expo in Lahore

LAHORE-Daraz Pakistan, the leading online marketplace in the country, is all set to host its first-ever cross-category offline shopping event, the ‘Daraz Shopping Expo.’ Taking place in Lahore on June 10th and 11th, 2023, this ground-breaking expo marks a significant milestone for Daraz as it expands its horizons beyond the digital realm to offer customers an unparalleled shopping experience.

The highly anticipated Daraz Shopping Expo aims to bring together Pakistan’s top brands and 100+ marketplace sellers under one roof, showcasing an impressive array of products across various categories. From fashion and beauty to electronics and home appliances, the expo will feature an exciting assortment spread across 150+ stalls that caters to diverse customer preferences.

Visitors can expect unbeatable deals, exclusive discounts, and promotions on a wide range of products. Whether attendees are looking to revamp their wardrobes, upgrade their homes, or explore the latest gadgets, the Daraz Shopping Expo will provide an extensive selection at irresistible prices.

In addition to the exceptional shopping opportunities, the expo promises unlimited entertainment for attendees. Live performances by renowned artists, engaging activities including a fashion show, and interactive games will ensure a memorable and immersive experience for all visitors.

The Daraz Shopping Expo aims to create a vibrant and dynamic environment that goes beyond traditional shopping experiences.

“We are incredibly excited to host our first-ever Daraz Shopping Expo in Lahore,” said Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Pakistan. “This event is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences to our customers. We believe that the Daraz Shopping Expo will be a one-of-a-kind event, bringing together the best brands, unbeatable deals, and memorable entertainment all in one place.”

Daraz Pakistan has consistently been at the forefront of revolutionizing the e-commerce landscape in the country, and the Daraz Shopping Expo is another milestone in their journey. By bridging the gap between online and offline shopping, Daraz aims to create a seamless and convenient shopping journey for its customers.