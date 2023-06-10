‘Disappointed’ Balochistan MPAs demand mega projects for province in federal budget

QUETTA - The members of the Balochistan Assembly are reported to be dis­appointed with the federal bud­get. They claim that even in the previous budget, the largest and most under-developed province of the country was neglected.

The provincial lawmakers have demanded that mega proj­ects be announced for the devel­opment of Balochistan.

There is nothing in the federal budget for Balochistan, the as­sembly members complain.

The federation has not given Balochistan’s share in the bud­get, they further say, adding the federal budget has not included any major scheme for the prov­ince.

The MPAs claim the Rs10 bil­lion announced for the flood affectees have also not been dis­bursed yet.

The lawmakers demanded ma­jor projects be allocated for the development of the province.