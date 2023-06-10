Erdogan’s historic victory  

The President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country for two decades, won 52 percent of the votes in the second phase of the presidential election yesterday, compared to the 48 percent of the unanimous opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdar.

It has achieved the highest position in terms of popularity. 69-year-old Recep Tayyip Erdogan first demonstrated his high administrative skills as the head of Istanbul Municipality. After that, he was the Prime Minister of the country from 2003 to 2014, and he has been holding the presidency since the establishment of the presidential system.

As a result of the patient struggle of Erdogan and his colleagues, political stability came to the country and the series of repeated overthrow of elected democratic governments by the military leadership stopped. Erdogan also successfully ensured that the military coups were justified by the Supreme Court and adopted policies to lead his country on the path of development in every sphere of life, including economy, education, science and technology, due to which he became popular. It continued to increase.

This was most strikingly demonstrated during the military coup in July 2016 when he was outside the capital. In a short speech at midnight, he appealed to the Turkish people to come out on the streets, whereupon millions of people came out of their homes and formed a wall in front of the military tanks and the coup failed, while the recent presidential election has made it clear that the majority of the people still It is with them.

It is hoped that Erdogan will resolve the complaints against his government regarding freedom of expression, etc., after receiving a new public mandate, and Turkey will play an important role in his leadership, not only in his country but also in the world of Islam and international affairs.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.