ESP 2022-23 reveals govt’s success, predicts economic uplift: Experts

Peshawar - The recently released Economic Survey of Pakistan (ESP) for the fiscal year 2022-23 has garnered praise from economic and financial experts, who acknowledge the government’s success across various sectors. Dr Muhammad Naeem, a professor at Swabi University, highlights the significant progress made by the present elected government in Information Technology, Tax, Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture sectors, despite inheriting economic and financial challenges.

Dr Naeem emphasizes that the national economy is moving in the right direction, and he emphasizes the importance of maintaining the government’s economic and fiscal policies for repaying foreign loans and reducing reliance on international monetary institutions.

The ESP report reveals positive developments in different sectors. The IT sector, for example, achieved a trade surplus of $1.72 billion during July-March FY 2023, indicating a 16.7% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) witnessed a 16.1% growth, collecting Rs 6,210 billion, which is an encouraging sign for the economy.

Furthermore, the current account deficit has significantly narrowed down by 76% to $3.3 billion during July-April FY2023, demonstrating the effectiveness of the government’s policies.

The government’s financial team deserves commendation for reducing the trade deficit by 40.4% to $25.8 billion during July-May FY2023. In terms of international debt repayment, the government successfully repaid $5,541 million, including $4,541 million in bank loans and $1,000 million in international Sukuk maturity, thanks to its stringent economic and fiscal policies. Yousaf Sarwar, former president SCCI, recognizes the resilience and strength of the government in reviving the national economy despite challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, and political- economic issues.