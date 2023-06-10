Federal govt ignores capital city by making no fresh allocation for CDA

ISLAMABAD - The federal government, while preparing the budget for the financial year 2023-24, has ignored the capital city as there is no allocation for any new development scheme of the Capital Development Authority Public Sector Development Program (2023-24).

Though the development in the city is mostly being carried out by the city managers through its own resources by selling commercial plots from the last couple of years, this year the development of the federal capital is entirely ignored by the federal government.

It is evident from the allocation made for an under-construction project of 10th Avenue that the project would remain stalled for another year as the federal government has allocated only Rs 400 million against its total remaining cost of about Rs8.8 billion.

At the time when the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was progressing on several development projects in the city with its own resources, it had failed to achieve planned progress on the construction of the federal government’s sponsored 10th Avenue project.

Officials overseeing this project blamed inadequate funding as a main reason behind the slow pace of work on the project. They explained that unlike the rest of the projects, it is funded by the Federal government through PSDP.

The total cost of the project is Rs 12.13 billion out of which Rs 1.48 billion were allocated to CDA in 2020-21 and the project was started with full pace but last year, the city managers could not secure considerable funding from the federal government— leaving the project on back-burner.

A senior officer of the civic authority informed this scribe that to maintain the planned progress on this project we needed an allocation of over 5 billion rupees but the government had allocated only Rs 400 million, which means the project would be stalled.

The ground breaking of this project was performed in December last year and it was scheduled to be completed by September 2023 in just 21 months, however, sources told the project is far behind to its planned progress and it could take 2-3 years in completion.

A senior officer of the authority informed that the long delay in the completion of this project would not only deprive the citizen from this facility but it will also cost price escalation to the public exchequer.

As per future plan, CDA will, at a later stage, construct the road from Srinagar Highway to Khayban-i-Iqbal/Margalla Road. Moreover, this road will also be linked with Rawalpindi’s Leh Expressway.

Meanwhile, the federal government has allocated only Rs 29 million out of total cost of Rs 278 million for the feasibility studies for Bhara Kahu Faizabad and Rawat -Faizabad Metro Bus whereas another project worth of Rs10 billion of the construction of Rawat - Faizabad Metro Bus was excluded from the PSDP this year.

However, an allocation of Rs350 out of total Rs1192 million was made for the Operation Management and Maintenance of Metro Bus to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA).

The federal government has also allocated a total remaining cost of Rs350 for Construction of Korang Bridge and PWD underpass on Islamabad Expressway, which are near to their completion.

Source informed that it is a failure on part of CDA’s finance wing, which could not pursue the federal government to make allocations in the development budget as they are comfortable to do projects with their own resources but same will create financial constraints for CDA in coming years.