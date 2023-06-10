Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIA arrests four fraudsters for producing fake travel documents

FIA arrests four fraudsters for producing fake travel documents
Web Desk
2:24 PM | June 10, 2023
National

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested four alleged fraudsters involved in the preparation of counterfeit travel documents.

According to the FIA, the suspects had established a fake lab for the purpose of creating fake travel documents.

The FIA officials recovered the fake passports from India, Italy, Bangladesh, the United States, and Canada from the possession of the arrested individuals.

In addition to fake passports, the suspects were also involved in producing counterfeit visa stickers, stamps, printers, and various tools, as stated by the FIA.

The apprehended suspects were identified as Zain Ali, Aamir Hamza, Faizan Ali, and Fahad Ali, while a case has been registered against the accused, however, the authorities initiated the investigations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1686382281.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023