FJWU webinar discusses effectiveness of behavioural intervention

Rawalpindi-Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Department of Behavioural Sciences and the Counselling and Wellness Center organized an enlightening international webinar on the “Effectiveness of Behavioural Intervention on Pakistani University Athletes’ Concussion Reporting Behaviour” here on Friday.

The webinar featured Masood Mahfooz, a distinguished PhD scholar from the Faculty of Sports and Exercise Sciences at the prestigious University of Malaya, Malaysia, as the resource person.

Mahfooz, with his extensive expertise in the field, delivered a compelling presentation, offering valuable insights into the topic.

Through interactive polls and real-life examples, he actively engaged the audience, creating an interactive learning environment. The visually appealing visual aids and well-designed slides enhanced participants’ understanding of the content.

The webinar proved to be an informative and insightful session, equipping participants with valuable knowledge on how behavioral intervention can positively influence concussion reporting behavior among Pakistani university athletes.

The Department of Behavioural Sciences and the Counselling & Wellness Center at Fatima Jinnah Women University deserve praise for organizing such an enriching webinar, contributing to the advancement of knowledge and understanding in the field of sports psychology.