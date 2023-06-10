Former PTI minister arrested for fourth time

PESHAWAR - Former minister of state and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Mu­hammad Khan was arrested and questioned by the Anti-Corruption Establishment on Friday in relation to alleged unlawful appointments in the Fisheries Department.

This was Ali Muhammad’s fourth arrest as he was detained by the Mardan Police when he was leaving the Peshawar Central Prison after submitting sure­ty bonds. The police took the former Mardan MNA back to his hometown. “The ACE staff questioned the former minister during custody in a case lodged by the ACE in illegal recruitments of Class-IV em­ployees in Fisheries Department,” said sources.

On Thursday, Ali Muhammad was detained for the fourth time in relation to the violent protests of May 9 and 10. A division bench of the PHC heard the PTI leader’s case the day before. He was being detained under 3 MPO. For assaults on government buildings on May 9 and 10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has detained hundreds of people. Up to 102 FIRs have been filed in various districts against PTI demonstrators.