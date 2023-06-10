FPSC announces CSS 2022 result

The Federal Public Services Commission (FPSC) on Friday announced the result of the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams 2022.

As per the result of the commission, the pass percentage of stood at 1.85%. A total of 20,262 candidates took part in the written examination out of which 393 passed.

A total of 223 male candidates and 151 female candidates reached the viva voce stage.

Candidates that were recommended for appointment were 237. Out of those were 146 were male candidates and 91 were female candidates.

The commission maintained that the detailed marks sheets of each candidate will be displayed on FPSC’s website in due course.

It also recommended aloo candidates to contact Section Officer (T-V), Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, for further correspondence.