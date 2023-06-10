Saturday, June 10, 2023
FPSC announces CSS 2022 result

FPSC announces CSS 2022 result
Web Desk
12:41 AM | June 10, 2023
The Federal Public Services Commission (FPSC) on Friday announced the result of the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams 2022.

As per the result of the commission, the pass percentage of stood at 1.85%. A total of 20,262 candidates took part in the written examination out of which 393 passed.

A total of 223 male candidates and 151 female candidates reached the viva voce stage.

Candidates that were recommended for appointment were 237. Out of those were 146 were male candidates and 91 were female candidates.

The commission maintained that the detailed marks sheets of each candidate will be displayed on FPSC’s website in due course.

It also recommended aloo candidates to contact Section Officer (T-V), Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, for further correspondence.

