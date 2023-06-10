FPSC announces final results of CSS exams 2022

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Public Service Commis­sion(FPSC) has announced the results of the CSS exam 2022 in which 237 candidates were de­clared successful. According to a notification from FPSC on Fri­day, the success ratio remained at 1.85 percent. A total 20, of 262 candidates participated in the written exam, out of which 393 candidates passed the writ­ten test. However, overall 237 candidates were declared suc­cessful in the CSS exams, the notification said. The success­ful candidates included 146 male and 91 female candidates. Among the top 10 candidates were Talha Rafiq, Yasir Bilal, Ahmed Hasan Chatha, Muham­mad Owais Sultan, Nauman Ha­feez, Ayesha Nasir, Barira Ballo, Hira Ahsan, Noor Muhammad and Alina Shakeel Nagra.