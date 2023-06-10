Saturday, June 10, 2023
Gold price increases by Rs2,300 per tola  
June 10, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,300 and was sold at Rs 229,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs 227,000 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,972 to Rs196,588 from Rs 194,616 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 180,205 from Rs178,398, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver surged by Rs 50 to close at Rs 2,650 and ten-gram silver also up by Rs 42.86 to Rs 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by US $19 to $1965 against its sale at $1946, the association reported.

