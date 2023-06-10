Governor appoints Zeeshan Altaf  Lohya as Chief Executive Officer in education dept  

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori has appointed Zeeshan Altaf Lohya, a well-known education expert and the founder chairman of the Zee Group, as the chief executive officer in recognition of his exceptional contributions to education. This new role involves leading important education initiatives with a dedicated team of five members. The appointment of Zeeshan Altaf Lohya as the chief executive officer was formalised through an official notification issued by Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori. In his statement, Governor Tesori expressed the aim to enhance the educational system in the Sindh province, with a focus on reaching over 30 million children currently deprived of education. By entrusting Zeeshan Altaf Lohya with this role, the intention is to introduce reforms in schools, colleges, universities, information technology, and educational development institutions in Sindh, ultimately raising the quality of education and expanding opportunities for Pakistani students to persue higher education. Zeeshan Altaf Lohya, honored by this appointment, expressed his gratitude to Governor Sindh and promised his unwavering dedication to increasing the literacy rate and improving education at an international level. He highlighted the significant role education plays in societal progress and emphasized the need for immediate action to increase the literacy rate, considering that 76pc of Pakistan’s population comprises youth who possess the potential to actively contribute to the country’s development through education.