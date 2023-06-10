Govt allocates Rs1804b for defence services

ISLAMABAD - The government has allocated Rs1804 billion for defence services for the fiscal year 2023-24 as it unveiled a Rs14.5 trillion budget on Friday.
According to the budget documents, the Ministry of Defence, under the head of current expenditure on revenue account, has presented a demand of Rs 6.354 billion for Defence Division, Rs 12.516 billion for federal government educational institutions in cantonments and garrisons, and Rs 1,804 billion for defence services making it a total of Rs 1,822 billion. The current allocation has recorded an increase of almost 13 percent in the defence budget compared to the allocations made last year which stood at Rs 1,586 billion.