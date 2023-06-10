Govt allocates Rs1804b for defence services

ISLAMABAD - The government has allocated Rs1804 bil­lion for defence ser­vices for the fiscal year 2023-24 as it un­veiled a Rs14.5 tril­lion budget on Friday.

According to the budget documents, the Min­istry of Defence, under the head of current expenditure on revenue account, has pre­sented a demand of Rs 6.354 billion for Defence Division, Rs 12.516 billion for feder­al government education­al institutions in canton­ments and garrisons, and Rs 1,804 billion for defence ser­vices making it a total of Rs 1,822 billion. The current allocation has recorded an increase of almost 13 per­cent in the defence budget compared to the allocations made last year which stood at Rs 1,586 billion.