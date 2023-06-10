Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt. exempts solar products raw material from duty: Dastgir

Govt. exempts solar products raw material from duty: Dastgir
Web Desk
2:25 PM | June 10, 2023
National

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday said that the incumbent government has declared the raw material for solar products as duty free.

Minister for Finance, Ishaq Dar yesterday announced exemption of customs duty on the raw material used in the production of solar energy products.

“This exemption encompasses essential components such as inverters, solar panels, and batteries, marking a positive step towards promoting renewable energy in the country,” the minister said while announcing the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Energy minister said that 1980 megawatts electricity generated from local Thar coal in just one year which would gradually help reduce power tariff.

He said that previous government didn’t utilize the local coal. “We are generating 3300 MW power from Thar coal. It is not a dream now but a reality,” Dastgir said. “It is a project implemented by federal and provincial governments,” he said.

FIA arrests four fraudsters for producing fake travel documents

Addressing a gathering, the minister said that the transmission line has also been completed and operationalized.

He said that previous government enhanced the volume of debt by 90 percent in its four years and paralyzed the CPEC project.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1686382281.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023