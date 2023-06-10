Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt hikes BISP allocation to Rs450b

Govt hikes BISP allocation to Rs450b
Fawad Yousafzai
June 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The federal government has an­nounced a hike of 12.5pc or Rs 50 billion in the allocation for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the next fiscal year taking it from Rs 400 billion to Rs 450 billion.

This is the third consecutive in­crease of the PDM government in the allocation of BISP, as pre­viously it was jacked up from Rs 250 billion to Rs 360 billion, and then again from Rs 360 billion to Rs 400 billion.

It has been proposed that the bud­get of BISP to be jacked up to Rs 450 billion for FY 2023-24, according to the budget speech presented by Fed­eral Minister for Finance and Reve­nue in the National Assembly.

The speech said that during FY 2022-23, the incumbent govern­ment had increased the budgetary allocation of BISP from Rs 250 bil­lion to Rs 360 billion. Similalry, an­other rise of Rs 40 billion was an­nounced during the ongoing fiscal year, taking it to Rs 400 billion.

Expats involved in May 9 attacks to be probed

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023