Govt proposes Rs1.150tr PSDP in budget

ISLAMABAD - The federal govern­ment has proposed Federal PSDP of Rs1.150 trillion for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is almost 44 per cent higher than Rs800 billion development budget of the ongoing fiscal year. The proposed federal developmen­tal outlay of Rs 1150 billion in­cludes Rs950 billion PSDP for Ministries and Divisions and Rs200 billion Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for the PPP mode projects.

This is the highest ever PSDP in terms of its size which reflects the commitment of the govern­ment to improve the living stan­dard of people of Pakistan. The provinces have indicated their size of ADP at Rs1559 billion. Thus National Development Outlay (NDO) is set at Rs 2,709 billion for fiscal year 2023-24 against the revised estimates of NDO of Rs2,315 billion for FY 2022-23 based on two provin­cial governments giving ADP of four months only.

To supplement the efforts of the provinces, the federal gov­ernment provides sufficient funds for provincial level sub­jects like SDGs programme etc. To ensure balanced regional de­velopment uplift schemes/spe­cial provisions have been made through the federal PSDP 2023-24 like Balochistan, Gilgit Baltis­tan, AJ&K, newly merged districts (NMDs) of KP etc. In addition, special development initiative for backward/poor districts in the country is being launched to meet the SDGs targets.

Besides focus on ongoing projects, new important initia­tives have been budgeted un­der the PSDP 2023-24 which mainly include, Solar Tube Wells, Youth Program for Small Loans, Pakistan Fund for Ed­ucation, Support for IT Start-ups and Venture Capital, Wom­en Empowerment (vi) Laptop Scheme, Green Revolution 2.0, Youth Skill Development, Estab­lishment of institutes for Sports, Hepatitis-C Control Program. Other initiatives include Na­tional Program for Fighting Di­abetes, National Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Program, Establish­ment of Governance Innovation Lab, Women on Wheels, Estab­lishment of National Fund for Addressing the Crisis of Out of School Children, One Stop Ser­vice Centre for Special Econom­ic Zone, Construction of Faiz Ahmed Faiz Complex and Flood Protection Sector Program (FP­SP-III), National Centres for Quantum Computing, Manufac­turing, Brand Development etc.

Projects with 80 per cent plus expenditure have been ade­quately financed for completion by June, 2024. Around 52 per cent of total allocation has been proposed for infrastructure sec­tor to ensure modern infrastruc­ture and to attract foreign direct investment Within infrastruc­ture, proposed allocation for Transport & Communication is Rs. 267 billion (28% of the total size), Water Sector allocation is Rs. 110 billion (11.57%), Ener­gy Sector’s proposed allocation is Rs. 89 billion (9% of the total size), Physical Planning & Hous­ing (PP&H) proposed allocation is Rs 43 billion i.e. 4 per cent of the total size. Of Rs 950 billion PSDP, Ministries/Divisions will get Rs 485 billion, Corporations (NHA, WAPDA-Power) Rs 215 billion and provincial projects under FD Rs50 billion. Similar­ly, Rs 80 billion have been pro­posed for the Prime Minister Special Initiative in the PSDP.