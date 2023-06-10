Govt proposes Rs1.150tr PSDP in budget

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has proposed Federal PSDP of Rs1.150 trillion for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is almost 44 per cent higher than Rs800 billion development budget of the ongoing fiscal year. The proposed federal developmental outlay of Rs 1150 billion includes Rs950 billion PSDP for Ministries and Divisions and Rs200 billion Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for the PPP mode projects.
This is the highest ever PSDP in terms of its size which reflects the commitment of the government to improve the living standard of people of Pakistan. The provinces have indicated their size of ADP at Rs1559 billion. Thus National Development Outlay (NDO) is set at Rs 2,709 billion for fiscal year 2023-24 against the revised estimates of NDO of Rs2,315 billion for FY 2022-23 based on two provincial governments giving ADP of four months only.
To supplement the efforts of the provinces, the federal government provides sufficient funds for provincial level subjects like SDGs programme etc. To ensure balanced regional development uplift schemes/special provisions have been made through the federal PSDP 2023-24 like Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, AJ&K, newly merged districts (NMDs) of KP etc. In addition, special development initiative for backward/poor districts in the country is being launched to meet the SDGs targets.
Besides focus on ongoing projects, new important initiatives have been budgeted under the PSDP 2023-24 which mainly include, Solar Tube Wells, Youth Program for Small Loans, Pakistan Fund for Education, Support for IT Start-ups and Venture Capital, Women Empowerment (vi) Laptop Scheme, Green Revolution 2.0, Youth Skill Development, Establishment of institutes for Sports, Hepatitis-C Control Program. Other initiatives include National Program for Fighting Diabetes, National Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Program, Establishment of Governance Innovation Lab, Women on Wheels, Establishment of National Fund for Addressing the Crisis of Out of School Children, One Stop Service Centre for Special Economic Zone, Construction of Faiz Ahmed Faiz Complex and Flood Protection Sector Program (FPSP-III), National Centres for Quantum Computing, Manufacturing, Brand Development etc.
Projects with 80 per cent plus expenditure have been adequately financed for completion by June, 2024. Around 52 per cent of total allocation has been proposed for infrastructure sector to ensure modern infrastructure and to attract foreign direct investment Within infrastructure, proposed allocation for Transport & Communication is Rs. 267 billion (28% of the total size), Water Sector allocation is Rs. 110 billion (11.57%), Energy Sector’s proposed allocation is Rs. 89 billion (9% of the total size), Physical Planning & Housing (PP&H) proposed allocation is Rs 43 billion i.e. 4 per cent of the total size. Of Rs 950 billion PSDP, Ministries/Divisions will get Rs 485 billion, Corporations (NHA, WAPDA-Power) Rs 215 billion and provincial projects under FD Rs50 billion. Similarly, Rs 80 billion have been proposed for the Prime Minister Special Initiative in the PSDP.