Govt sets Rs2.96tr non-tax collection target

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has set an ambitious non-tax collection target of Rs2.96 trillion for the next fiscal year heavily relying on petroleum levy, indicating that the government would increase the levy.
The government would need growth of over 83 percent to achieve the non-tax collection target of Rs2.96 trillion in next fiscal year 2023-24 as against revised Rs1.618 trillion of the outgoing year. The breakup showed that the government would collect Rs29.4 billion as levies and fees including mobile handset levy, fee collected by ICT administration and airport fee. Meanwhile, the Rs398 billion would be collected from income from property and enterprise. The breakup showed that Rs1.6 billion would be collected as surplus of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Rs72.6 billion as PTA (4G licenses) Rs7.2 billion as regulatory authorities (surplus penalties), Rs77.2 billion as markup (provinces), Rs118 billion as markup of Public Sector Entities and others and Rs121.4 billion as dividends in the next fiscal year.