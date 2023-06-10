Saturday, June 10, 2023
Govt sets Rs2.96tr non-tax collection target

Govt sets Rs2.96tr non-tax collection target
Imran Ali Kundi
June 10, 2023
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The federal govern­ment has set an ambi­tious non-tax collection target of Rs2.96 trillion for the next fiscal year heavily relying on pe­troleum levy, indicating that the government would increase the levy.

The government would need growth of over 83 percent to achieve the non-tax collection target of Rs2.96 trillion in next fis­cal year 2023-24 as against revised Rs1.618 trillion of the outgoing year. The breakup showed that the government would collect Rs29.4 billion as levies and fees including mo­bile handset levy, fee collected by ICT administration and air­port fee. Meanwhile, the Rs398 billion would be collected from income from property and en­terprise. The breakup showed that Rs1.6 billion would be col­lected as surplus of Pakistan Telecommunication Authori­ty (PTA), Rs72.6 billion as PTA (4G licenses) Rs7.2 billion as regulatory authorities (sur­plus penalties), Rs77.2 billion as markup (provinces), Rs118 billion as markup of Public Sector Entities and others and Rs121.4 billion as dividends in the next fiscal year.

Imran Ali Kundi

