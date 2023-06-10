Govt to prioritise SIDB’s capacity building: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, has emphasized the importance of capacity building within the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) in Peshawar to enhance services and promote small industries in the region.

During a meeting with a delegation representing the SIDB employees at his office on Friday, the minister stated that he is fully committed to facilitating and managing small industries. He assured the delegation that he will provide complete support to address the genuine concerns and problems faced by SIDB employees. The delegation, consisting of members from the Employees Association, including Adnan Gul, Senior Vice President Haji Imtiaz, and other officials, presented several proposals.