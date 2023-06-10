Govt to promote higher education, says Governor

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman on Friday hosted Dr Mustafa Ayden of the Eurasian Uni­versity Union from Turkey at the Governor’s House. Rec­tors and academics of private sector universities were also present. The governor said the government was paying special attention to promote higher education in the coun­try and bring it on a par with the international standards. He said as the chancellor, he had taken various measures for improvement of univer­sities in the public and pri­vate sector in Punjab. The governor said he had formed consortia on the seven most important areas and the universities are working to­gether on these consortia. He said that he was focusing on promoting synergy between the universities, adding that the public and private sec­tor universities could benefit better from each other’s ex­periences.

Balighur Rehman said Pakistan and Turkiye had unprecedented histori­cal and fraternal relations, adding that the two coun­tries are bound in a strong relationship in terms of re­ligion, culture and history.

Dr Mustafa Ayden of the Western University Union, speaking on the occasion, said there is great poten­tial in higher education in Pakistan. Dr. Mustafa Aiden said that the meetings with university authorities in Lahore remained very use­ful. He said that thousands of Pakistani students are studying in Turkish uni­versities. He said that the private sector was playing important role in promo­tion of higher education.

Dr. Mustafa Ayden said that Lahore is a historical city and there is great learn­ing opportunity by seeing the historical places here.