Govt unveils Rs1200b taxation measures to meet target

ISLAMABAD - The federal govern­ment has introduced new taxation measures worth Rs200 billion in the annual budget for next fiscal year to achieve the annual tax collection target.

The federal govern­ment has set the tax collection target for the Federal Board of Reve­nue (FBR) at Rs9.2 tril­lion for the next fiscal year as against the re­vised Rs7.2 trillion of the outgoing year. Ini­tially, the government had set Rs7.47 trillion tax collection target for the current financial year, which is now re­vised to Rs7.2 trillion after facing a massive tax collection shortfall in eleven months of the year 2022-23. The officials of FBR in­formed the media that the government has introduced new taxation measures worth Rs200 billion. The breakup showed that new measures in income tax would generate Rs175 bil­lion, General Sales Tax Rs22 billion and Federal Excise Duty Rs4 billion. However, there would be no new revenue gener­ated from custom duty as the government has given relief of one billion rupees. In the revenue generation measures, the government has withdrawn capping of the fixed duties and taxes on the import of old and used vehicles of Asian Makes above 1300CC. Electric power transmission services are proposed to be taxed @ 15 percent. The government would continue with the super tax on the rich and affluent class. Super tax would be imposed on all persons across the board on income above Rs150 million. The government has insert­ed additional three new income slabs of Rs. 350 million to Rs. 400 million, Rs. 400 million to Rs. 500 million and Rs. 500 million above, which would be taxed at 6 percent, 8 per­cent and 10 percent respectively.

The government has once again re-imposed 0.6 percent ad­vance adjustable withholding tax on non-tax filers on cash with­drawal of Rs50,000. The government has proposed a 9 percent General Sales Tax on packaged milk. Other revenue generation measures included re-imposition of 10 percent final withhold­ing tax on issuance of bonus shares by a company, which would be 20 percent for non-tax filers. Similarly, the withholding tax rate has been increased from one to five percent on payment to non-resident through debit/credit or prepaid cards. Howev­er, for non-tax filers, it would enhance form two to ten percent.