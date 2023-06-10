Helpline 1033 activated for providing info on medical issues

Lahore - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has revealed that a health helpline with contact number 1033 was operational round the clock for providing information and replying to the quiries of the caller regarding treatment of diseases and vaccinations.

Addressing a training workshop for helpline 1033 staff at the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, the minister urged all the parents to get their young children vaccinated against 12 diseases without delay. Parents can get free of cost vaccination from the nearest health center or immunization center, he added.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that raising awareness about immunization among parents had the status of worship. Children were the future of the nation and healthy upbringing of children was a prerequisite for a healthy nation, he said.