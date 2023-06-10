Helpliner 1033 activated for providing info on medical issues

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Min­ister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has re­vealed that a health helpline with contact number 1033 was op­erational round the clock for providing in­formation and reply­ing to the quiries of the caller regarding treat­ment of diseases and vaccinations.

Addressing a training workshop for helpline 1033 staff at the Prima­ry & Secondary Health­care Department, the minister urged all the parents to get their young children vacci­nated against 12 dis­eases without delay. Parents can get free of cost vaccination from the nearest health cen­ter or immunization center, he added.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that raising awareness about immunization among parents had the status of worship.

Children were the fu­ture of the nation and healthy upbringing of children was a prereq­uisite for a healthy na­tion, he said. He said that children were be­ing vaccinated against 12 diseases under the EPI programme.

Citizens could get in­formation about immu­nizations by calling Pun­jab Health Department’s helpline 1033. The training workshop was organized by EPI pro­gram in collaboration with UNICEF. Director EPI Punjab Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed imparted train­ing to the helpline staff to answer the queries of the citizens.