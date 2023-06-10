Hina, Finnish counterpart discuss bilateral ties

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Friday met State Secretary to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland N. Johanna Sumuvuori in Helsinki and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to the Foreign Office, during the meeting, they appreciated partnership of Pakistan and Finland especially in the field of education and vocational training.

They also emphasized the need for bilateral collaboration in green energy and exchanged views on global issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who is on official visit to Sweden, met Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell in Stockholm.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, sustainable technologies, information and computer technology, export of skilled labour and rehabilitation and development.