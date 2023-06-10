ICP seeks Rs330m funds for payment of salaries, pensions

PESHAWAR - The Vice Chancellor of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) University has urgently appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Finance Department to release outstanding financial assistance of Rs 97 million.

This assistance is crucial for the payment of salaries and pensions to the university’s employees in preparation for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. Additionally, the Vice Chancellor has requested an extra amount of Rs 233 million to ensure the smooth functioning of the university.

In a letter obtained by APP (Associated Press of Pakistan), the Vice Chancellor highlighted that while the provincial government had initially approved Rs 200 million as financial assistance for ICP, an amount of Rs 97 million remains pending processing.

The financial crisis at ICP has persisted for several years, and without the release of the outstanding amount and the additional funds, the university will face significant challenges.

These challenges include the inability to process salaries and pensions for June and July, as well as difficulties in covering other essential expenses such as electricity bills.

The Vice-Chancellor further emphasized the time-sensitive nature of the situation, pointing out that Eid ul Azha is expected to take place on June 29. The non-payment of salaries for June would create severe hardships for the employees and pensioners of the university.

Providing a breakdown of the expenses, the Vice Chancellor disclosed that Rs 180 million would be required for the payment of salaries for June and July, while an additional Rs 30 million would be allocated for pension payments during the same period.