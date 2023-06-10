IHC summons SSP Operations in petition seeking recovery of lawyer

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday summoned SSP (Operations) of Islamabad police in a petition seeking recovery of lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the petition filed by Hafiz Muhammad Usama Riaz son of the missing lawyer Riaz Hanif.

Through the instant writ petition filed under Article 199 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, the petitioner sought recovery of his father. Usama moved the court through his counsels Muhammad Shoaib Razzaq and Syed Javed Akbar Shah and cited President of Pakistan and Prime Minister through their secretaries, Ministry of Defense, Interior Ministry and Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police as respondents.

After hearing the petition, the IHC bench said that points raised need consideration and issued notices to respondent No.6/ Inspector General of Police, Islamabad directing him “to get information from police department as well as from the concerned intelligence agencies falling under the control of Ministry of Defence as well as from the Intelligence Bureau regarding the whereabouts/ status of the alleged detenue and submit his report.” The bench added that he is also directed to depute SSP (Operations), Islamabad to appear, in person, alongwith record.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that father of the petitioner Riaz Hanif Rahi, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan attended a case on 06.06.2023 in the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan and thereafter since afternoon his whereabouts are not known and found missing.

He added that the petitioner being son of the alleged detenue has inquired from the police stations and the hospitals etc. but could not trace him, the petitioner apprehends that his father has illegally been detained by some persons/ agencies, and is seeking his recovery.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the case till June 12 for further proceedings.