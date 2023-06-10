Ishaq Dar unveils Rs14.46 trillion relief-oriented budget, targets 3.5pc GDP growth

Govt projects 3.5pc GDP growth for next fiscal year n Proposes upto 35pc increase in salaries of govt servants n Rs 8.850 billion allocated in PSDP 2023-24 for agriculture sector.
ISLAMABAD - Pledging no new taxes, the coalition government on Friday presented the annual budget for the year 2023-24 in the National Assembly with a total outlay of Rs 14.46 trillion amid increasing pays and pensions, giving incentives to agriculture and IT sectors and setting some unrealistic targets.
The federal government, in its second annual budget, projecting 3.5 percent GDP growth for the next fiscal year, has proposed 35 percent increase in salaries of government servants of Grade 1-16 and 30 percent for Grade-17-22. The government has also enhanced the pensions by 17.5 percent. The minimum wage rate in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has increased to Rs32000 per month and enhanced the minimum pensions from Rs10,000 per month to Rs12,000 per month. The government also announced increase in the pension of EOBI from Rs8500 per month to Rs10,000 per month.
Unlike sloganeering by the opposition during the budget speech, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar without facing any interruption announced increase pays and pensions and volume of subsidies after getting approval from the special cabinet meeting. “The government has prepared a responsible budget, not an election budget,” claimed the minister, presenting the last finance bill 2023-24 before the general polls. Before sharing salient features of the budget, Dar also compared PTI’s government tenure with the previous PML-N’s government era. Renouncing the achievements of the PML-N’s previous government under Nawaz Sharif, Dar claimed that the in the then government was doing well on all accounts, with inflation in single digits and GDP growth of 6 percent. He blamed the PTI’s government putting the burden of record loans in the entire history of the country.
He started his speech by blaming the PTI, the Ukraine war, and the 2022 flash floods for the country’s financial woes. About 9 May mayhem, Dar demanded that people who attacked military installations on May 9 should be held accountable for their actions. “People like these are not worthy of mercy.”
Finance Minister has further announced some relief for the civil servants. He said that mileage allowance has been enhanced by 50 percent, while additional charge/current charge/deputation allowance is being increased from 12,000 to 18,000 rupees. Orderly allowance is being enhanced to 25,000 from 17,500 rupees. There is an hundred percent increase in the special conveyance allowance for disabled raising the amount from 2000 rupees to 4,000 rupees. He said that constant attendant allowance military has been enhanced to 14,000 from 7000 rupees. The government will pay the debts of widows up to Rs1 million through House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) while the deposit limit in national savings accounts for martyrs is being increased from Rs5 million to Rs7.5 million. He said that the Behbood Savings Certificate deposit has been proposed to increase to Rs7.5 million from Rs5 million.
The total outlay of the budget is Rs14.46 trillion with deficit of 6.5 percent of the GDP (Rs6.9 trillion). The government has fixed the tax collection target of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at Rs9.2 trillion in which provinces would receive Rs5.276 trillion under divisible pool. Non tax collection target has set at Rs2.9 trillion. In expenditure, the government has allocated Rs7.3 trillion for interest payment, Rs1.150 trillion for Public Sector Development Programme, Rs1.8 trillion for defense, Rs761 billion for pensions, Rs714 billion for civil government expenditures and Rs1.074 trillion for subsidy for the next fiscal year.
Finance Minister said that the government is not imposing any new tax in the budget. However, he informed that the government would tax the rich and affluent class. He further said that the 10 percent super tax was imposed on 15 businesses and sectors earning up to Rs150 million in the last budget. He said measures had been proposed to convert the super tax into progressive taxation by increasing its tax percentage. He said that an amount of Rs10 billion has been allocated for the laptop scheme during the next fiscal year. Meanwhile, he said Rs5 billion are being set aside for promotion of professional sports in schools and colleges. He announced to decrease the concessional tax on SME sector from 39 percent to 20 percent. The facility will be available till June 30, 2025. The government has also announced to re-launch the Assan Finance Scheme along with the proposal to start Credit Rating Agency. He has also announced the establishment of the Export Council of Pakistan (ECP) and sales tax relief for online market place. The minimum tax on listed companies has been decreased from 1.25 percent to 1 percent.
Talking about agriculture sector, Ishaq Dar said that the limit of agri credit is being enhanced to Rs2250 billion from Rs1800 billion of the outgoing fiscal year. The government has allocated Rs30 billion for shifting fifty thousand agriculture tube wells to solar energy. He said all taxes and duties on import of quality seeds are being abolished. Similarly, custom duty on saplings is being waived off. Combined harvesters are being exempted of all duties and taxes in order to promote their use in the field. He said that seeders, rice planters and dryers are also being exempted from duties and taxes to enhance rice production. Minister said that Rs5 billion has been earmarked for provision of concessional loans for agro industry. Under Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, small and medium loans will be issued on easy installments. For this purpose, Rs10 billion has been earmarked for mark-up subsidy for the next fiscal year. Six billion rupees has been set aside for subsidy on imported urea fertilizer. Small farmers will be provided with loans on low markup with the partnership of provincial governments. For this purpose, a substantial amount of Rs10billionto increase agriculture production.
He said the turnover threshold of Small and Medium Industries has been increased from 250 million to 800 million rupees by increasing the tax concessions of the SMEs. He said SMEs Assan Finance Scheme has also been restored while establishing a Crediting Rating Agency for the SMEs has also been proposed. Ishaq Dar said two percent ‘Final Tax’ for purchasing Immovable Property, under Foreign Remittance by Overseas Pakistanis is also being abolished.