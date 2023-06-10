Islamabad police undergo reorganization, establish Soan Division

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police have undertaken a major reorganization of its divisions following the establishment of a new division named “Soan Division”, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The move came as the 27 police stations under Islamabad Capital Police are now divided into five distinct divisions. The decision was formalized through a notification issued by the Chief Commissioner’s office, in accordance with the recommendation put forth by Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer.

Under the reorganization, the newly formed division, “Soan,” joins the existing divisions of President, City, Rural, and Industrial Area, which were previously part of Islamabad Capital Police. Driven by the recommendation of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Chief Commissioner’s office duly issued the official notification for the creation of the new division. Notably, the Rural Division will now encompass police stations in Bani Gala, Shahzad Town, Bhara Kahu, Phulgran, and Nilore, while the City Zone will include stations in Ramna, Shalimar, Margalla, Karachi Company, Secretariat, Abpara, Kohsar, and Women’s Police Station.

Similarly, the Saddar Zone will consist of stations in Sumbal, Golra, Tarnol, and Sangjani. The new “Soan” division will oversee police stations in Kanna, Korang, Karpah, Sahala, Humak, and Loi Bher. Meanwhile, the Industrial Area Zone will be responsible for the Industrial Area Police Station, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, and Noon.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer said the establishment of the new division became imperative to accommodate the increasing number of police stations in the city.

The appointment of a dedicated Divisional Police Officer for the newly formed division is also expected. With this reorganization, the performance of the police stations is anticipated to witness improvement, ultimately enhancing the safety and security of citizens while addressing their concerns effectively.