KBBA names three teams for National Women’s Basketball C’ship

LAHORE-Ghulam Muhammad Khan, the President of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), has revealed the three teams that will represent Karachi in the upcoming National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023.

The KBBA chief said that the selection committee, after careful deliberation, finalized the teams, and the players have been instructed to report to the championship venue today (Saturday - June 10) at 11 am. Following three days of trials and a rigorous 12-day training camp, the teams were formed.

The Karachi Green team will be led by Hareem Zuberi as captain, with Haqiqa Nadeem as vice-captain. The team includes talented players such as Laiba Tabriz, Rida Noor, Fatima Aamir, Noor Fatima, Yamuna Soltani, Hamna Khan, Jawaria Zahid, Safa Fazl, Hareem Zahid, Anumta Zalfaqar, and Basma Mehboob. Zahid Malik will serve as the team manager, and Nusrat Afzal will take on the role of coach.

Kainat Chishti will captain the Karachi Blues team, with Ayesha Zia as vice-captain. The team comprises skilled athletes like Shabana Ismail, Darfshan Ehsan, Anila Hussain, Amna Amil, Dina Rizvi, Anaya Kamran, Shanze Bhargari, Dabia Abbasi, Fiza Khan, S Arwa Haris, and Nimra Amanullah. Aamir Sharif has been appointed as the team manager, and Nosheen Harris will be the coach.

Falak Irfan will lead the Karachi Yellow team as captain, with Dishal Chishti as vice-captain. The team includes talented players such as Zara Arooj, Maheen Mujeeb, Ayesha Tariq, Maham Makram, Samreen M Dawood, Fiza Mahboob, Amara Hafiz, Fiza M Hasan, Laiba Gul, and Harisha M Sadiq. Adnan Saleheen will serve as the team manager, and Talat Idris will guide the team as the coach.

On Friday, Muhammad Yaqoob Qadri, a representative of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), visited the championship venue along with KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan. They expressed complete satisfaction with the arrangements. Muhammad Yaqoob, Tariq Hussain, and Zaima Khatoon were also present during the visit.