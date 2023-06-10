KP CM holds meeting to discuss fiscal budget for 2023-24

Peshawar - A crucial meeting took place with the Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan in chair to discuss and prepare the provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year, here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by provincial cabinet members Hamid Shah, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, and Himayatullah, as well as other officials including Chief Secretary Nadim Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Secretary Finance Muhammad Ayaz, and relevant authorities.

During the meeting, the participants thoroughly examined the preliminary outlines of the financial budget and Annual Development Program (ADP) for the fiscal year 2023-24. Detailed briefings were provided on the budget estimates, annual development program, and other crucial aspects of the proposed fiscal budget. A decision was made to seek authorization from the provincial cabinet for only the first four months of the new financial year’s budget. Discussions also took place regarding potential salary and pension increases for government employees.

Furthermore, it was decided that the budget session of the caretaker provincial cabinet would be scheduled after the Federal and Punjab governments presented their new fiscal budgets.

In a significant move, the forum agreed to allocate the necessary funds for the Sehat Card scheme.