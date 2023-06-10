KP gears up for spectacular Shandur Polo Festival

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat to discuss and finalize arrangements for the upcoming Shandur Polo Festival. The festival, renowned for being the highest altitude polo event in the world, will take place in district Chitral from 7 July to July 9.

During the meeting, attended by administrative secretaries of various departments and the Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the Secretary of Tourism provided an update on the preparations. He highlighted that the festival will be held at the world’s highest polo ground, situated at a breath-taking height of 12,264 feet. The organizers are diligently working on setting up a tent village with prefabricated washrooms to accommodate both foreign and domestic tourists. In addition to the thrilling polo matches, the festival will feature vibrant displays of local music, performing arts, and a variety of stalls.