KP governor inaugurates showroom in Abbottabad

Our Staff Reporter
June 10, 2023
Peshawar   -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art luxury home interior showroom on Mansehra Road in Abbottabad. The showroom, owned by Faisal Habib, showcases modern furniture and welcomes customers with its exquisite designs. During the event, Governor Ghulam Ali met with prominent politicians and former members of the provincial and national assemblies from the Hazara region.

The opening ceremony was marked by a warm welcome extended to the Governor by Faisal Habib, Syed Safdar Zaman, and the local business community of Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Batgram. Dignitaries such as former Member of the National Assembly Babar Nawaz Awan, Fayyaz Tanuli, Haji Tariq Sultan, Qaiser Khan Daudzai, Munir Shinwari, Safdar Zaman, along with other business community members, chamber presidents, and media representatives were also present.

During his visit, Governor Ghulam Ali personally inspected the diverse range of furniture and interior items, which included modern Turkish designs as well as local and international designs. Emphasizing the convenience it brings to the local population, Haji Ghulam Ali expressed his satisfaction at the establishment of this exceptional home decor showroom.

Our Staff Reporter

