KP govt to facilitate gender-based violence survivors

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking proactive measures to empower survivors of gender-based violence by establishing facilities that will enable them to acquire essential skills for self-reliance. During a consultation event on ‘Protection and Response Mechanism for Gender-Based Violence Survivors’ organized by the Aawaz II program in Peshawar, Warda Latif, Deputy Secretary of Social Welfare & Women’s Empowerment, highlighted the government’s initiatives. Over sixty women, persons with disabilities, transgender individuals, and religious minorities from various districts, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Buner, Lower Dir, Abbottabad, Mardan, Malakand, and Kohat, attended the event.

The Deputy Secretary emphasized the upgrade of 125 industrial training centres to provide advanced skills specifically for survivors of gender-based violence. This initiative aims to directly link them to employment opportunities, effectively reintegrating them into society. Additionally, the Deputy Secretary outlined plans to expand and improve Daar-ul-Aman (shelters) and extend the reach of the Bolo Helpline, which offers assistance and support.

Rifat Yasmin, Gender and Inclusion Advisor for Aawaz II, highlighted the program’s presence in 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a primary focus on addressing gender-based violence, child marriages, and social cohesion. The program has established volunteer forums at village, district, and provincial levels to facilitate direct communication between service providers and the community to address their specific needs.

Amna Durrani, Director Programs at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women, mentioned the nomination of District Committees on the Status of Women (DCSW) in all districts. However, their official notification is pending due to the necessary amendment of the KPCSW law to align the DCSW with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local government law.

Mr Zikriya, Program Analyst Gender/ GBV from UNFPA Peshawar, stressed the importance of strong coordination among government departments such as the Police, Health, and Social Welfare to ensure the effective delivery of services for protection and response to gender- based violence. UNFPA is supporting the Social Welfare Department in developing a comprehensive database for Dar-ul-Aman and the Bolo Helpline.

During the consultation, participants from 14 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shared their challenges in accessing government facilities and proposed several recommendations to enhance services. These included the establishment of dedicated desks or trained personnel at police stations to sensitively and efficiently handle gender- based violence cases, improved accessibility of Dar-ul-Aman for Women with Disabilities, and the creation of specialized safe homes specifically designed for transgender individuals to provide them with protection, support, and skill development opportunities.

Rashida Dohad, Executive Director of the Omar Asghar Khan Foundation, the lead partner of Aawaz II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the significance of the consultation in gaining insights from the experiences of individuals accessing these services at the district level. She stated that while the struggle for women empowerment and the enactment of laws addressing domestic violence have been long-standing battles, establishing effective structures at the district level is crucial for responding to the needs of women experiencing violence.

The Aawaz II program collaborates with local communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to advocate for the rights of women, youth, religious minorities, and other vulnerable groups, working towards a more inclusive, tolerant, and peaceful Pakistan.