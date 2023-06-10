Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shah Mahmood Qureshi in three cases

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted interim bail to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in three different cases.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar announced the verdict, barring the police from arresting Mr Qureshi till June 27. The court has ordered the PTI leader to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 for bail in each case.

The cases are registered against the former foreign minister at Racecourse, Sarwar Road and Gulberg police stations.

Talking to media outside the court, Mr Qureshi hoped that the political future of the PTI is bright, adding that every political person was free to decide about his future. He said elections will have to be held in country to uphold the Constitution.

He predicted there would have been amendments in the budget in future. He said the tenure of current parliament was going to complete on August 12, adding that the interim government would have to review it and later new elected government would amend it.

Mr Qureshi lamented that no relief had been extended to public in the proposed budget. “From where the money will come for increment in salaries,” he said, adding that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was pushing the country towards default. He said the government had proposed allocation of Rs48 billion for elections in the budget.