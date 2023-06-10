LG secretary reviews Eid cleanliness plan

BAHAWALPUR - South Punjab Local Govern­ment Secretary Muhammad Amin Awaisi reviewed clean­liness plan for Eid-ul-Azha and directed the officials con­cerned to make arrangements to ensure cleanliness on this holy festival.

A meeting of senior officials of Local Government and Com­munity Development Depart­ment South Punjab was held at the committee room here.

The meeting was also at­tended by Additional Secretary Local Government for South Punjab, Muhammad Arshad, Assistant Director LG, Aijaz Lashari, Section Officer, Mu­hammad Zohaib, Chief Execu­tive Officer, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Naeem Akhtar and other officials.

The meeting was giving briefing about cleanliness plan designed for Eid-ul-Azha to make cities clean. The LG secretary instructed to take more measures to ensure de­ployment of essential staff for cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.