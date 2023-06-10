Man killed, 3 injured in clash; Stepfather tortures 2-year son to death

KARACHI-A pitiless man tortured to death his two year old stepson in Khokhra Par area of Karachi on Friday, police said.

According to SSP Korangi Tariq Nawaz, accused Aslam was in exchange of hot word with his wife when two-year Abdullah started crying. The wicked person started brutal torture on the child due to which he expired on the spot. The culprit fled the scene.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal formalities and police after registering a case into the incident started raids for his arrest.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and three others injured in armed clash between two rival groups in tehsil Garhi Khairu, police said on Friday.

According to details, armed members of two groups which were in old dispute traded fire in Dodapur area.

In cross firing one person was killed while three sustained bullet wounds. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police the dispute between Banglani, Dahani and Katohar community has claimed 12 lives so far. A case was registered into the incident and police started raids to arrest the culprits involved in firing.