Minister orders parks’ improvement, cleanliness in Multan city

MULTAN - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious af­fairs, Public Health Engi­neering and Housing and Urban Planning Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir on Friday took a round of the city and expressed dismay over the poor conditions of parks and directed Park and Hor­ticulture Authority (PHA) to improve greenery, plants and cleanliness at city parks. During a visit to a park at Qasim Bagh being run by PHA, the minister expressed resentment over the poor condition of the park and ordered PHA officials to improve cleanliness, and greenery and plant more saplings. He said that PHA officials should perform duty industriously and hon­estly warning that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. The minister also planted a sapling in the park. He visited the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam where he laid Chadar on the grave of the renowned saint and offered Fateha. He also monitored polio teams per­forming duty at the mauso­leum. Later, Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir went to Zafar Street near Pul Mauj Darya where he inspected the process of sewerage cleaning work by WASA officials and work­ers. The minister then went straight to check ongoing work at Suraj Miani Disposal Station. He also visited ‘Aafi­yat’ Centre i.e. Old Age Home and met with the elderly people. There, the minister enjoyed Punjabi poem nar­rated by an elderly person and talked to them in detail to know about their prob­lems and checked the facili­ties there.