Minister stresses investment in farm sector

LAHORE - Approval has been given to start proj­ects aimed at increasing per acre pro­duction of crops. It was decided in a meeting of Agriculture Task Force presided over by Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanveer at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The minister said it was need of the hour to increase investment in agri­culture sector, adding that the Pun­jab government was taking practical steps for promotion and strengthen­ing of the agriculture sector.

‘Saail Health Programme’ would be started to enhance the fertility of land and under this programme farmers would be given gypsum on concessional price, he said.

The minister said that farmers would also be given agriculture in­puts on concessional prices, adding that watercourses would be cement­ed besides construction of small dams. Development of Thal and new areas would be brought under culti­vation, he added.

Meeting told that special focus would be made on green silos and cold chain development. Special steps would be taken to boost the production of wheat, sugarcane, soyabean, oilseeds and pulses.

It is pertinent to mention here that a committee had been formed to give recommendations for budget of ag­riculture sector and to give practical shape to steps in this regard.