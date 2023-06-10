Saturday, June 10, 2023
Minister visits Khanewal prison to check facilities

Staff Reporter
June 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL   -   Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Az­far Ali Nasir paid a visit to district jail Khanewal and checked the facilities for prisoners there. During the visit, the minister talked to the prisoners for some time and heard their problems. He ordered jail authorities to improve the quality of food being served to prisoners and added that all the facili­ties entitled to prisoners as per SOPs be provided to them. He said, he was pay­ing visits to the prisons on the orders of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to improve facilities in prisons and asked jail of­ficials to deal with the pris­oners politely. He added that no complaint from prisoners regarding impolite attitude of officials would be toler­ated. ADCG Aitzaz Anjum, assistant commissioner and jail superintendent accom­panied the minister on the occasion.

Expats involved in May 9 attacks to be probed

Staff Reporter

