MQM-P criticises Sindh govt for failure to control law, order situation

KARACHI-Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Khurshidi said on Friday that the people of Karachi were being robbed by the dacoits on the raods linked with the cattle market setup at Northern bypass, asking the provincial government to secure their lives and money.

Ali Khurshdi of the MQM-P in his call attention notice during the assembly sitting said that several videos of such incidents were available on the social media. He said that the provincial government had failed to control the security situation across the city in general as the street crime were on rise continuously.

“If the provincial government could not make the entire city secured for people, at least it should ensure security to the people visiting the cattle market to buy sacrificial animals,” he demanded.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla in his reply said that around 500 policemen including inspectors and other officers were deployed on the roads leading to the cattle market located at the Northern Bypass around the clock.

He said that it was responsibility of the provincial government to provide safety and security of the people, adding that they were taking all measures to ensure the same.

Chawla said that the cattle market had been shifted from Super Highway to Northern Bypass due to traffic congestion on the Super Highway. He said that the new cattle market could now be reached from two other routes instead of Super Highway.

200,000 solar home system

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon apprised the provincial assembly that the government was going to solarize 200,000 across Sindh in collaboration with the World Bank.

Replying a call attention notice raised by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Rabia Khatoon, Memon, on behalf of the Energy ministry, said that of 200,000 solar home system, around 47,000 would be installed alone in Karachi.

He said that the solar system would be provided to those who were already registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme and the preference would be given to those who were living much below the poverty line.

He added that around 6000 families would be provide with solar home system in each of remaining districts of the province.

The minister said that considering power crises in the country, the provincial government was taking measures to generate the energy through Thar Coal project as well as solar energy.

Memon said that 1212 acres of land had been allotted in Malir and West districts for two solar parks in Karachi through which 270 megawatts electricity would be generated.

He added that 10 public sector hospitals the province including Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and Lyari General Hospital had been solarized.

Dilapidated buildings

Earlier during the Question Hour, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah told the house that more than 550 buildings had been declared dangerous.

Giving breakup, the minister said that 450 buildings in dilapidated condition had been identified in Karachi, 80 in Hyderabad, 38 in Sukkur and eight in Rohri.

The minister said that the residents of the buildings had been asked to vacate the same but they were reluctant to do so.

Teenage Hindu girl recovered

At the outset of the proceedings, Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza informed the house that the abducted Hindu teenage girl had been recovered at 4am on Friday and was currently in women police station Nawabshah.

She said that her department was making effort to retrieve the custody of the recovered girl.

Lal Chand Ukrani, who had raised the issue on the floor on Thursday, thanked the provincial government and police for recovering the victim girl and said that her recovery sent a wave of hope among the minority community.

Other minority members including MQM-P’s Magla Sharma and Sanjay Perwani, GDA’s Nand Kumar and PPP’s ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Giyan Chand Israni also lauded the provincial government for recovering the abducted girl.

Meanwhile, the house unanimously passed The Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breast-feeding and Young Children Nutrition Bill, 2023 and The sindh Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2023.