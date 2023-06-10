Saturday, June 10, 2023
Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 pro-poor

June 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday terming the budget 2023-24 as pro poor, said several initiatives have been pro­posed for the uplift of marginalized segments of the society.

Talking to media outside the parlia­ment house, the minister said that this is a responsible budget, which was proposed keeping in view the prob­lems of poor people of the country.

He said that the government is fully aware of the problems of com­mon man and assured that various projects which were proposed in this budget will resolve the economic problems of the poor people and en­sure ways of earning for them.

The minister said that the govern­ment has suggested several plans for uplift of low and middle income class people. He added the main focus is on empowerment of country’s youth.

He said that small and medium loans on easy installments will be provided to the youth of the coun­try under PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan scheme and for the purpose an amount of Rs 10 bil­lion will be issued in next fiscal year as mark-up subsidy.

Dr. Musadik said that the profes­sional training will be provided to 50,000 IT graduates in the next fis­cal year while they will be encour­aged to get loans from banks to start their own business.

