NAB starts inquiry against Elahi, son over corruption in Gujrat, MBD projects

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has kick start­ed another Inquiry against ex-Punjab chief minister Ch Parvez Elahi, son Moonis Ela­hi, former provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi and others for allegedly grabbing Rs1.25 bil­lion in development projects launched in Gujrat and Mandi Bhauddin areas during their rule.. Sources claimed a prop­er inquiry had been initiated against former public office holders over allegations of se­curing hundreds of millions through front men i.e ex-prin­cipal secretary to CM Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti and an XEN Rana Iqbal in roughly 226 development projects being during 2021-22 and 2022-23 annual budgets.

As per reports received to NAB, a proper nexus was func­tional to secure kickbacks and bribe money in generating and awarding of prominent development projects for both districts under the supervi­sion of Muhammad Khan Bhatti and executed by XEN Rana Iqbal who also used to allegedly collect black money against lucrative transfers and postings of Punjab Highway Department officers and of­ficials, however, the amounts were systematically trans­ferred to high-ups.

The sources privy to the development snooped that during the financial year 2021-22 Gujrat and MBD were allocated with 45 de­velopment projects, where­as, for the year 2022-23 both districts received 181 development schemes which were awarded to favoured contractors. Most of the proj­ects remained incomplete ever after securing complete amounts of the contracts.

Reportedly, CM Punjab office directly passed or­ders to C&W Department for early approval of 184 schemes that violated the code of official conduct.

A high level investigation committee has been consti­tuted to investigate the said matter involving Ch Parvez Elahi, Ch Moonis Elahi, po­litical figure Ali Afzal Sahi, ex-principal secy M Khan Bhatti, XEN Rana Iqbal, C&W officers/officials and private contractors, as well.

The Investigators are like­ly to summon every accused involved in the matter of awarding and securing 226 contracts to dig out the dis­crepancies and trace the cor­ruption money swallowed by the accused persons.