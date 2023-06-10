Pakistan basketball squad announced for 5-Nation Int’l C’ship 

LAHORE - Pakistan Basketball Federation (PVF) on Friday announced Pakistan basketball team for 5-Nation International Basketball Championship, commencing from June 15 at Maldives. After getting the official affiliation with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) this year, the top management of PBBF by Brig (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor and Secretary Khalid Bashir took many steps to organise national events as well as to send Pakistan teams to international level. “The 5-Nation International Basketball Championship will be featured by Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal in Male, Maldives from June 15-22,” said PBBF Secretary Khalid Bashir, adding that this event will be helpful for Pakistan team to get good exposure after a gap of long seven years. “This event will be a door opener for talented basketball players to represent Pakistan in international events and get international exposure as PBBF set the target of Pakistan basketball team to win the medal in upcoming South Asian Games to be held next year.” Khalid said the PBBF is grateful to IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari and DG PSB Shoaib Khoso for their full support and assistance that enable the PBBF to train the national basketball team in the camp for more than a month and hoped that the national team will try to produce better results in the international event.