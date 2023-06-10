Saturday, June 10, 2023
“We must have a pie. Stress cannot exist 

in the presence of a pie.”

–David Mamet

Pie has been around since the time of the Egyptians and Romans who may have learnt it through the Greeks. These pies were made for the sole purpose of holding the filling and not for eating the filling. The first pie was a rye-crusted goat cheese and honey and pie became extremely popular by the 14th century. In England, their crust was called ‘coffyn’ and the pie was more crust than filling. It travelled to America through English settlers and it was cooked in long narrow pans which were called, ironically, coffins. Even in America, the crusts were not meant to be eaten but were designed to hold the filling during baking. Over the course of years however, pie has evolved to become one of the most traditional American desserts and has been engrained in the country’s culture.

