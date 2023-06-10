People repose trust in PPP in AJK by-polls: Zardari

LAHORE - Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said the Pakistan People’s Par­ty (PPP) is a reality, which is a symbol of federation. In a state­ment issued here on Friday, he said victory of the PPP candi­date, Ziaul Qamar, in by-elec­tions in Azad Jammu and Kash­mir was a great news for all those who believe in federalism and federation of Pakistan. He said the people of Azad Kash­mir have reposed their trust and confidence in not only in Zi­aul Qamar and the PPP but also federation of Pakistan. He con­gratulated the newly elected Member of Legislative Assem­bly (MLA) and urged him to ex­pedite the PPP mission of serv­ing people. Zardari said that the PPP saved the country earli­er and now once again it was in a coalition with other parties to save the country from econom­ic crisis. He thanked the citi­zens of district Bagh for repos­ing trust in the PPP.