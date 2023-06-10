Pervez Khattak likely to join IPP

LAHORE - Senior PTI lead­er from Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Pervez Khattak is stated to be in contact with Jahangir Khan Ta­reen, the patron-in-chief of the newly established Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP); and is most likely to board the ship very soon like most of his former colleagues, it has been reliably learnt. According to sources, Pervez Khat­tak who recently resigned as president of the PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter but declared to re­main in the party, is likely to get the portfolio of cen­tral secretary general of the IPP which has been the new attraction for all the PTI defectors. It was only a week back that Mr Khattak had rejected reports of quitting the PTI terming them a mere propaganda.

Some PTI leaders from KPK like Ghazi Gulab Jamal have already joined the IPP led by JKT, once a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan. Some notable PTI lead­ers from Punjab and Sindh who have joined the IPP include Fawad Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Aam­er Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas from AJK. While remaining within the PTI, Khattak had been a strong critic of the party chief Imran Khan in the internal party meetings.