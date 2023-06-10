Pervez Khattak likely to join IPP

LAHORE - Senior PTI leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak is stated to be in contact with Jahangir Khan Tareen, the patron-in-chief of the newly established Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP); and is most likely to board the ship very soon like most of his former colleagues, it has been reliably learnt. According to sources, Pervez Khattak who recently resigned as president of the PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter but declared to remain in the party, is likely to get the portfolio of central secretary general of the IPP which has been the new attraction for all the PTI defectors. It was only a week back that Mr Khattak had rejected reports of quitting the PTI terming them a mere propaganda.
Some PTI leaders from KPK like Ghazi Gulab Jamal have already joined the IPP led by JKT, once a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan. Some notable PTI leaders from Punjab and Sindh who have joined the IPP include Fawad Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas from AJK. While remaining within the PTI, Khattak had been a strong critic of the party chief Imran Khan in the internal party meetings.