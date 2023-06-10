PITB, GCU sign MoU for youth development

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government College University Lahore (GCU) to collaborate in implementing various transformative projects aimed at empowering the youth and fostering innovation.

PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and GCU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. As per the MoU, PITB will extend its support to GCU in the implementation of its key initiatives, including freelance training program, startup incubation center, co-working space and other youth development related projects. This collaboration marks a crucial step towards creating an enabling environment for the youth to thrive and contribute to the digital economy.

On this occasion, PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif along with the team, comprising Director Ali Zeb, Joint Director Freelancing Wing Chaudhry Ahmed Islam and Sara Ahmed also visited the Women Development Center and Youth Development Center at GCU.