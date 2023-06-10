PM to address BAP’s reservations on Balochistan projects

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Friday formed a commit­tee to address the reservations of the Balochistan Awami Par­ty (BAP) regarding the develop­ment projects and issues faced by the Balochistan province. The prime minister constituted the body as a BAP delegation called on him headed by Senate Chair­man Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. The committee would comprise Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjra­ni, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Maula­na Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Agha Hassan Baloch, Ishaq Dar, Ah­san Iqbal, Dr Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Man­zoor Kakar. The prime minister tasked the committee to hold a detailed consultation and pres­ent him with a report within a week. In the meeting, the BAP decided to take part in the bud­get session and extend its full support to the government. The prime minister said that being an important coalition partner, the BAP played a key role in ev­ery decision-making of the gov­ernment. He said that Baloch­istan’s development could not be carried out without BAP’s in­put and that the country’s prog­ress was linked with that of Ba­lochistan province. The Senate chairman appreciated the prime minister for his keen interest and special measures for the up­lift of Balochistan. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, BAP Parlia­mentary Leader Khalid Hussain Magsi and Senator Naseebullah Bazai also attended the meeting.