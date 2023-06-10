Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM to address BAP’s reservations on Balochistan projects

PM to address BAP’s reservations on Balochistan projects
Staff Reporter
June 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -    Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Friday formed a commit­tee to address the reservations of the Balochistan Awami Par­ty (BAP) regarding the develop­ment projects and issues faced by the Balochistan province. The prime minister constituted the body as a BAP delegation called on him headed by Senate Chair­man Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. The committee would comprise Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjra­ni, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Maula­na Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Agha Hassan Baloch, Ishaq Dar, Ah­san Iqbal, Dr Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Man­zoor Kakar. The prime minister tasked the committee to hold a detailed consultation and pres­ent him with a report within a week. In the meeting, the BAP decided to take part in the bud­get session and extend its full support to the government. The prime minister said that being an important coalition partner, the BAP played a key role in ev­ery decision-making of the gov­ernment. He said that Baloch­istan’s development could not be carried out without BAP’s in­put and that the country’s prog­ress was linked with that of Ba­lochistan province. The Senate chairman appreciated the prime minister for his keen interest and special measures for the up­lift of Balochistan. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, BAP Parlia­mentary Leader Khalid Hussain Magsi and Senator Naseebullah Bazai also attended the meeting.

Expats involved in May 9 attacks to be probed

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023