Police party comes under attack on Adiala Road

Rawalpindi-One of the most wanted criminals-cum-active member of land mafia along with his goons has attacked a police patrolling party on Adiala Road during a snap checking and managed to flee after committing crime, informed sources on Friday.

However, the cops have arrested three goons of the fleeing criminal identified as Malik Hammad and seized illegal arms and ammunition, a vehicle and fake number plates, they said.

A case has been registered against the three criminals with Police Station Saddar Bairooni under sections 353 and 186 of Pakistan Penal Code and The Punjab Amendment Arms Ordinance 2015-13-2 (a) and The Punjab Amendment Arms Ordinance 2015-13-2 (b) and began investigation, they said.

The detained criminals have been identified as Danial Hassan, Hilal and Abdul Wahid, sources said.

According to sources, a team of Saddar Bairooni police station was on routine checking when they spotted a suspecious vehicle coming from Sanjoli Estate. The cops stopped the vehicle for checking when a man stepped down and started scuffling with cops, used abusive language and torn up uniform of a cop, sources said adding that the cops managed to arrest the accused.

They said that another man identified as Malik Hammad, the criminal most wanted, also came down from vehicle and showed resistance to police party and later on fled from the scene while throwing a 30 bore position on road.

The cops carried out search of the vehicle and found 2 guns of prohibited bores, 2 pistols, magazines and large number of bullets and fake number plates from the vehicle, they said. Police arrested three persons on charges of carrying illegal weapons and ammunition and shifted them to police station for legal action.

A case has been registered against the three detainees while a manhunt was launched to arrest the fleeing criminal Malik Hammad.

A senior police officer told media that the fleeing criminal is associated with Blue World City and his job is to grab lands and harm the landlords on node of his bosses. He said that police are carrying raids to arrest accused.

Meanwhile, CPO appreciated police action against notorious criminals moving with illegal arms and ammunition.