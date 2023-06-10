Political battle over PCB leadership puts Pakistan cricket at stake

LAHORE-A political battle has erupted once again over the leadership of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), raising concerns about the stability and reputation of Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated Zaka Ashraf, a former PCB chairman, as their candidate for the position, while Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif is advocating for Najam Sethi, the current head of the PCB Management Committee, to retain his role.

It has been learnt that Mian Shahbaz Sharif wants Najam Sethi to lead the PCB and focus on improving cricket infrastructure in the country, as well as enhancing Pakistan’s international reputation and relationships. Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif shares the same sentiment and supports Sethi’s appointment as PCB chairman.

Conversely, former President Asif Ali Zardari is staunchly supporting his long-time associate, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, to reclaim the helm of the PCB. Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari recently declared that the Management Committee would not be extended, paving the way for Zaka Ashraf’s potential appointment as PCB Chairman.

This political clash between major parties in Pakistan brings back memories of the 2014 conflict between Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf. The current impasse between the parties raises the question of who will yield. Will Mian Nawaz Sharif succeed in reaching an agreement with former President Asif Ali Zardari, or will Mian Shahbaz Sharif have to bow to Zardari’s wishes? Amidst these circumstances, safeguarding the reputation of Pakistan cricket becomes more crucial than assuming power in a significant position.

Zaka Ashraf holds a firm position that Pakistan should not exert pressure on India to play in Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Instead, he believes that we should proceed with hosting the tournament without India and focus on our performance to secure a third Asia Cup title victory. He also emphasizes the importance of sportsmanship in the game and advocates for the participation of the Pakistan team in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Najam Sethi, on the other hand, has demonstrated his commitment by advocating for hosting the Asia Cup in Pakistan and challenging Indian cricket supremacy despite challenging circumstances. He is also engaged in persuading friendly nations to participate under the hybrid model in Pakistan. Furthermore, he is actively working to remove barriers to Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, both scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

Considering these circumstances, a change in leadership at the highest level could potentially damage the reputation of Pakistan cricket. How will those currently engaged in crucial discussions with Najam Sethi find the same level of confidence and ease when dealing with Zaka Ashraf or any other candidate?

At this juncture, the future of Pakistan cricket outweighs the political power play between parties. Establishing an atmosphere of continuity and stability in the PCB, rather than frequent changes in leadership, is the need of the hour.

Instead of indulging in these matters, it is imperative for us to unite and confront the world with resilience. Entrusting someone with responsibility for a few months and then replacing them based on political affiliations does not send a positive message from Pakistan to the international community. The position of PCB chairman holds immense international significance, and decisions regarding its leadership should be made with utmost consideration.