PPP will win general polls, claims Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party will win the upcoming general elections, a senior PPP leader claimed yesterday. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, said the party’s success in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by-election reflected the AJK’s people’s confidence and support for the party.
Speaking at a news conference here, Kundi congratulated the office bearers and workers of PPP for their hard work and sincerity that led to success in AJK by-election. “The AJK people were with the PPP yesterday and will remain with us in future”, he added.
He taunted Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for overestimating his popularity. “Imran Khan always claims that anyone given a ticket by him in the election will succeed but now he can see how people of AJK supported PPP despite his video address,” the PPP leader said. Kundi said this was a clear message for those who were saying that PPP is only limited to Sindh province. “The political leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan are also joining PPP in a great number”, he added.
Referring to President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari’s recent address, the SAPM said that Zardari’s address about economy was appreciated by the people, especially the business community. PPP will hold meetings with the Chambers of Commerce of different provinces to brief the business community about its plans and get their valuable feedback.
About the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Faisal Kundi said that the dynamic survey continued across the country successfully. So far, around 1.9 million have registered in the dynamic National Socio-Economic Registry. He also disclosed that the new installment of Rs. 9,000 (after an increase of 25 percent) will be issued soon for the Kafaalat beneficiaries.
About the newly formed political party Istehkam-e-Pakistan, Kundi said that PPP always welcomed democratic political parties. The SAPM also said that PPP has always advocated the stance of the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their demand of holding a plebiscite.
Regarding Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s recent visit to Iraq, the SAPM said that the joint statement between Pakistan and Iraq was a historic act and added that during his highly successful visit, he discussed with the high official important issues including visa exemption, provision of legal assistance to the prisoners, facilitation for the Zaireen and legalization of Pakistani workers.
He said fruitful discussions were also held regarding strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the trade, tourism, and health sectors. The SAPM said that Bilawal Bhutto also laid the foundation stone for Pakistan’s new embassy building in Iraq which he termed as a significant step for fostering the diplomatic ties between the two countries.
The foundation stone will be laid for Pakistan’s Consulate in Najaf soon, he added.
